Caros Fodor’s Goal Is To “Let Everything Go’ Against Jason High at PFL 1

There’s no denying that lightweight veteran Caros Fodor’s last fight was one of the more difficult bouts of his career.

In July of last year at World Series of Fighting 32, not only did Fodor have tough match stylistically, but he was facing his brother Ben, adding emotions to an already difficult bout.

“It was a pretty emotional fight for sure,” Fodor told MMAWeekly.com. “It got pretty heated during the weigh-ins. Overall I feel pretty good about it.

“We knew the biggest mistake we could have made with (Ben) was get sucked into a hand exchange, so I tried to use my wrestling and take him out. I did try to finish him, but we trained together for the last year before we had our falling out, so he knew all my go-to (techniques), and did a good job nullifying the submissions I attempted.”

Fodor has since been able make peace with his brother and is looking forward to returning to regular bouts where he’s not as emotionally vested.

“We were able to make peace on Christmas, so we’re somewhat back to normal,” said Fodor. “It was a really weird fight. There was a lot going into it. I’ve never really been an emotional fighter. It was really weird to fight my brother. I’m glad it’s over with and we’re moving on.”

TRENDING > Dana White Says Georges St-Pierre Will Fight Woodley vs. Maia Winner for UFC Belt

On June 30 in Daytona, Florida, Fodor (11-5) will have his first bout in nearly a year when he takes on fellow veteran Jason High (20-6) at Professional Fighters League 1 in a main card 155-pound bout.

“He’s a tough competitor who has been around a long time,” Fodor said of High. “He’s a solid wrestler and just a tough guy.

“I’m really just focus on myself and trying to change the flaws in the past that I’ve had. If I can do that, then I’ll be happy. I’ve kind of beaten myself in the past doing stupid things, so that’s my goal for this one: free my mind and let everything go.”

Having been competing in MMA for over 10 years combined amateur and pro, Fodor sees the light at the end of the tunnel for his career, and just intends to make the most of the time he has left in the sport.

“I’m 33 right now, and I wanted to be done by 35, so this will probably be my last contract with anybody,” said Fodor. “Fighting the last couple years has been just like a job. Having the year break and getting back into camp has been enjoyable, and I’m finding the love after getting back into it.

“I have goals. I want to win these fights, make as much money as I can and leave the sport on a high note. I still have two more years, but I assume this is the last organization I’ll be with, so I’m just trying to take it all in and enjoy the whole lot of it.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram