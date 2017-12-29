Carls John de Tomas No Longer Under UFC Contract, but Popped for Anti-Doping Violation

HOT OFF THE WIRE

Following back-to-back losses, Carls John de Tomas has been cut loose by the UFC, but that is the least of his worries. de Tomas may no longer be on the UFC roster, but he is facing the ramifications of a potential UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation in relation to his bout with Alex Perez at UFC Fight Night 123 on Dec. 9 in Fresno, Calif.

The UFC released a statement on Friday revealing that the organization was notified that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) had informed de Tomas of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected following his weigh-in on Dec. 8.

Carls John de Tomas - UFCPerez defeated de Tomas (8-2), which was his second loss in two trips to the Octagon.

Although de Tomas is no longer under contract, according to the UFC statement, USADA will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of his case, as it relates to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.

Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) also retains jurisdiction over this matter as the sample collection was performed the day before de Tomas’ bout at UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Ortega in Fresno.

Accordingly, USADA will work to ensure that the CSAC has the necessary information to determine its proper judgment of de Tomas’ potential anti-doping violation.

               

