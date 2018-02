Carlos Diego Ferreira Makes it Quick at UFC Austin (Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Carlos Diego Ferreira’s lightning quick first-round finish of Jared Gordon at UFC Fight Night 126 on Sunday in Austin, Texas.

Keeping with a stacked scheduled, the UFC heads to Orlando, Fla., next Saturday. Fast-rising featherweight talent Josh Emmett faces the toughest test of his career, when he meets fan-favorite Jeremy Stephens in the UFC on FOX 28 main event.

