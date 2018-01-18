Carlos Condit vs. Matt Brown In the Works for UFC Fight Night on April 14

A long awaited welterweight showdown between Carlos Condit and Matt Brown is in the works for an upcoming UFC Fight Night card currently scheduled for April 14.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed that verbal agreements are in place for the fight although UFC officials have not made any announcements regarding the matchup.

This is a fight more than four years in the making after Condit and Brown were originally matched up back in 2013 at a UFC on FOX card in Sacramento. Unfortunately, Brown suffered a back injury ahead of the event and the UFC ultimately never rebooked the fight.

Brown had recently contemplated retirement following his knockout win over Diego Sanchez but it appears the opportunity to finally face Condit was enough to lure him back for at least one more fight.

Condit is coming off a loss in his return to action from this past December when he fell by unanimous decision to one of Brown’s teammates, Neil Magny at UFC 219.

Now Brown and Condit will look to put on a show when they finally meet in the UFC in April.