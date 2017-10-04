Carlos Condit Returns to Face Neil Magny at UFC 219 in Las Vegas

“The Natural Born Killer” is back.

Carlos Condit has officially booked his return fight at UFC 219 as he faces Neil Magny in a welterweight bout on the card taking place at the T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 30.

UFC officials announced the new matchup on Wednesday night.

BREAKING: NBK IS BACK‼️@CarlosCondit returns at #UFC219, will face @NeilMagny on NYE weekend

Condit (31-10) hasn’t fought since August 2016 when he fell by submission to Demian Maia before taking a long sabbatical from the sport. Just after the fight with Maia was finished, Condit sounded like he was pondering retirement although he never officially confirmed whether or not he’d return to fight again.

Those questions were answered just recently when Condit put a call out on Twitter to UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby asking for an opponent before the end of the year.

Now Condit will get back in action while facing Magny (19-6), who will also look to bounce back from a recent loss after he fell by submission to Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 215.

Magny has gone 4-2 over his past six fights but a win over Condit could be considered the biggest of his career as he faces a former interim welterweight champion not to mention one of the toughest outs in the history of the 170-pound division.

Condit vs. Magny is the latest addition to the UFC 219 card, which is still awaiting a main event to join several other fights already confirmed for Dec. 30 in Las Vegas.

