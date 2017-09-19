Carlos Condit Ready to Book His Return Fight to the UFC

Carlos Condit is looking for a fight.

The former UFC interim welterweight champion, who has been out of action since August 2016, dropped a message on Twitter to matchmaker Sean Shelby letting him know that he’s ready to book his next fight.

Yo! @seanshelby

what's up big guy…? I'm wanting to fight in December or January… what say you!? — Carlos Condit (@CarlosCondit) September 19, 2017

Following his last loss to Demian Maia last August, Condit appeared on the verge of potentially retiring from the sport and ultimately took a very long break from action.

“I don’t know if I have any business fighting at this level anymore,” Condit said at post-fight news conference following his loss to Maia. “I’ve been at this for a really long time. The pressure of kind of being one of the top guys for almost a decade, it’s been awesome to be involved in this sport as long as I have. I got to do what I love for a living for a very long time. I don’t know, man. I don’t know if I belong here anymore. We’ll see.”

Since that time, Condit has largely disappeared from social media while staying close to home with his family in New Mexico and recently starting a coffee company as well. Just recently, Condit has resurfaced in the gym where he’s been seen working alongside his coaches once again.

The message on Twitter seems to indicate that Condit is absolutely ready to return with a date in December or January in mind for his next fight.

Condit has gone 2-3 over his past five fights although he suffered a knee injury that put an end to his matchup with Tyron Woodley and he fell in a heartbreaking split decision to Robbie Lawler in a title bout at UFC 195.

If Condit is really looking to return to action, he could be a welcome addition to the UFC’s welterweight division.

