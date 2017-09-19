                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier UFC 210 scrum

featuredDaniel Cormier Still At Odds with Being Handed the UFC Belt Jon Jones Took From Him

Michael Bisping - UFC 199

featuredMichael Bisping Might Retire After Fighting Georges St-Pierre

featuredLuke Rockhold Punishes David Branch into Submission, Sends Warning to GSP

UFC Rockhold vs Branch Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch Live Results and Fight Stats

Carlos Condit Ready to Book His Return Fight to the UFC

September 19, 2017
NoNo Comments

Carlos Condit is looking for a fight.

The former UFC interim welterweight champion, who has been out of action since August 2016, dropped a message on Twitter to matchmaker Sean Shelby letting him know that he’s ready to book his next fight. 

Following his last loss to Demian Maia last August, Condit appeared on the verge of potentially retiring from the sport and ultimately took a very long break from action.

“I don’t know if I have any business fighting at this level anymore,” Condit said at post-fight news conference following his loss to Maia. “I’ve been at this for a really long time. The pressure of kind of being one of the top guys for almost a decade, it’s been awesome to be involved in this sport as long as I have. I got to do what I love for a living for a very long time. I don’t know, man. I don’t know if I belong here anymore. We’ll see.”

Since that time, Condit has largely disappeared from social media while staying close to home with his family in New Mexico and recently starting a coffee company as well. Just recently, Condit has resurfaced in the gym where he’s been seen working alongside his coaches once again.

The message on Twitter seems to indicate that Condit is absolutely ready to return with a date in December or January in mind for his next fight.

Condit has gone 2-3 over his past five fights although he suffered a knee injury that put an end to his matchup with Tyron Woodley and he fell in a heartbreaking split decision to Robbie Lawler in a title bout at UFC 195.

If Condit is really looking to return to action, he could be a welcome addition to the UFC’s welterweight division.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA