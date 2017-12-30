Carlos Condit ‘Got the Itch’ to Fight Again and He Returns at UFC 219

(Courtesy of UFC)

“The Natural Born Killer” Carlos Condit nearly retired from fighting but got the itch to get back in the Octagon. He faces Neil Magny at UFC 219 in his first fight in 16 months.

