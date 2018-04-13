HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dustin Poirier UFC 208

featuredDustin Poirier: ‘I Believe I Will Be the No. 1 Contender When I Finish Justin Gaethje’

Colby Covington weigh-in

featuredColby Covington: ‘Paper Champ’ Tyron Woodley Is Doing Everything But Fighting Right Now

Brock Lesnar - blur

featuredDid Brock Lesnar Nix UFC Return by Re-Signing with WWE?

Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz Accepts UFC Anti-Doping Policy Violation Sanction, but Will Soon Be Eligible to Fight

Carlos Condit Determined to Put on Best Performance of His Career at UFC on FOX 29

April 13, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

The past few years have presented some rough patches for former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit, but heading into Saturday’s UFC on FOX 29 in Arizona, he believes that all signs are pointing toward the best performance of his career.

Though he is still regarded as one of the best fighters in the division, Condit (30-11) has gone 2-6 since defeating Nick Diaz for the interim belt in February of 2012. He is currently in the midst of the three-fight losing streak that has had him teetering on the edge of retirement on a couple of occasions.

Condit was originally slated to face Matt Brown in a highly anticipated match-up at UFC on FOX 29, but Brown had to withdraw from the bout after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament. There was little to no drop-off in opposition, however, when Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira stepped in to take Brown’s place. 

In some ways, Condit believes it might even be a more difficult match-up.

“(Brown) hurt his knee, so got a replacement fighter in Alex Oliveira. I think he’s more dangerous in some ways, but either way, it doesn’t change what I do,” Condit said in a recent UFC interview.

TRENDING > Tony Ferguson Reveals Gruesome Knee Surgery Photo

“Mindset, (I’ve) really just been working on the mental aspect of my game, realigning some different stuff in regards to my head,” he continued.

“I’m gonna beat Alex Oliveira down. I’m gonna beat him down, man. I’m determined to go out and put on the best performance of my career.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA