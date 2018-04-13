Carlos Condit Determined to Put on Best Performance of His Career at UFC on FOX 29

(Courtesy of UFC)

The past few years have presented some rough patches for former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit, but heading into Saturday’s UFC on FOX 29 in Arizona, he believes that all signs are pointing toward the best performance of his career.

Though he is still regarded as one of the best fighters in the division, Condit (30-11) has gone 2-6 since defeating Nick Diaz for the interim belt in February of 2012. He is currently in the midst of the three-fight losing streak that has had him teetering on the edge of retirement on a couple of occasions.

Condit was originally slated to face Matt Brown in a highly anticipated match-up at UFC on FOX 29, but Brown had to withdraw from the bout after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament. There was little to no drop-off in opposition, however, when Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira stepped in to take Brown’s place.

In some ways, Condit believes it might even be a more difficult match-up.

“(Brown) hurt his knee, so got a replacement fighter in Alex Oliveira. I think he’s more dangerous in some ways, but either way, it doesn’t change what I do,” Condit said in a recent UFC interview.

“Mindset, (I’ve) really just been working on the mental aspect of my game, realigning some different stuff in regards to my head,” he continued.

“I’m gonna beat Alex Oliveira down. I’m gonna beat him down, man. I’m determined to go out and put on the best performance of my career.”