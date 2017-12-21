Carla Esparza Shows Her ‘Abs Peeking Out’ Ahead of UFC 219

The first ever UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla “Cookie Monster” Esparza is in training for her UFC 219 main card bout against No. 6 ranked Cynthia Calvillo. It’s a fight that will help shape the direction of the division.

On Wednesday, Esparza posted a photo on social media showing the shape that she’s in for the Dec. 30 fight in Las Vegas.

“Cookie Monster” has cut back on her consumption of baked goodness, including her beloved cookies, it seems. She tweeted, “Abs peeking out… I’d say it’s starting to get pretty serious. Fight Week!”

Abs peeking out… I’d say it’s starting to get pretty serious . Fight next week! #UFC219 pic.twitter.com/EVGD4bA76M — Carla Esparza (@CarlaEsparza1) December 20, 2017

Esparza last fought in June, defeating Maryna Moroz by unanimous decision. She’ll look to inch closer to a shot at the title she once held when she faces Calvillo at T-Mobile Arena.