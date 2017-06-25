Carla Esparza Puts on Takedown Clinic (UFC Oklahoma City Fight Highlights)

Carla “The Takedown Monster” Esparza put on a clinic in rounds 2 and 3 vs. Maryna Moroz for the win! #UFCOKC https://t.co/8YHoJsFtEt
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 26, 2017
(Video courtesy of UFC on Fox | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out Carla Esparza’s takedown clinic to get the win over Maryna Moroz at UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee on Sunday in Oklahoma City, Okla.
RELATED:
- More UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee Fight Highlight Videos
- UFC Oklahoma City: Chiesa vs. Lee Live Results and Fight Stats