Carla Esparza Hands Cynthia Calvillo First Professional Loss at UFC 219

Carla Esparza proved a lot of doubters wrong by taking out previously undefeated prospect Cynthia Calvillo with a unanimous decision victory on Saturday night at UFC 219 in Las Vegas.

While Esparza was the first ever UFC women’s strawweight champion, Calvillo was a decided favorite on the betting lines after going 3-0 earlier in 2017. Calvillo showed a ton of confidence early in the opening round, but Esparza was more than ready for the challenge.

Despite facing a former college wrestler, Calvillo showed no fear, looking to out-wrestle Esparza with a takedown early in the opening round, planting the former champion on the mat before working to improve her position.

Esparza played good defense from the bottom and even landed a near armbar, but Calvillo slipped free and landed in side control after getting loose of the submission.

Calvillo was relentless with her ground attack throughout the five minute frame, landing punches and elbows until Esparza was finally able to scramble out of the position with just seconds remaining in the round.

Esparza looked very comfortable on her feet during the second round as she cracked Calvillo with several hard right hands that snapped the Team Alpha Male fighter’s head to the side.

Esparza switched things up with just over a minute to go as she landed a takedown although Calvillo was quick to scramble free to get back to her feet.

With a very close fight going into the final round, Esparza and Calvillo continued to trade shots on the feet with each of them landing solid punches during the exchanges.

Esparza seemed to hit the cleaner punches despite Calvillo not really being rattled by anything but still getting cracked repeatedly with solid right hands and inside leg kicks from the former champion.

What a way to finish this fight!!@Cyn_Calvillo & @CarlaEsparza1 swing until the end!! Who do you have winning this match? #UFC219 pic.twitter.com/xma2SqRgcD — UFC (@ufc) December 31, 2017

Esparza did manage a late takedown although once again Calvillo was able to quickly work her way free to get back to the feet.

Following the close of the final round, the judges all agreed with 29-28 scores all in favor of Esparza, who picks up a pivotal win over a highly touted prospect in Calvillo.

“I worked so hard for this fight. I’m just glad I got the ‘W’,” Esparza said