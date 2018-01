Carla Esparza Feels She Should be Part of the UFC Championship Conversation

Carla Esparza had to overcome some early adversity to defeat Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 219 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. In breaking down the fight, Esparza believes that her resilience and her experience that pulled her through the fight show why she deserves to be in the thick of championship talk in the UFC strawweight division.

