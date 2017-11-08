               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Chokes Out Michael Bisping to Become Middleweight Champion at UFC 217

TJ Dillashaw

featuredTJ Dillashaw Earns Title Back with KO Win Over Cody Garbrandt (UFC 217 Results)

UFC 217 Bisping vs St-Pierre Post Press Conference

featuredUFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Post-Fight Press Conference LIVE Stream

Rose Namajunas at Grudge

featuredRose Namajunas Shocks the World, Takes Out Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217

Car Accident Forces Angela Lee Out of ONE Championship Title Fight

November 8, 2017
NoNo Comments

ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee has been forced out of her upcoming title fight because of a car accident.

According to reports out of Hawaii, where Lee is from, she was home visiting her family and traveling to her parents’ gym when she got involved in a car accident. Lee reportedly suffered a concussion and minor burns. It was severe enough to force her out of her planned fight with Mei Yamaguchi, which was set to headline ONE: Immortal Pursuit on Nov. 24 in Singapore.

Angela Lee“ONE Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee got into a terrible car accident yesterday with her car flipping over 5-6x according to the police,” according to a Facebook post by ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong. “She was driving to her morning training at the gym when she fell asleep. Miraculously, she survived with only a concussion, some minor burns, and a banged up body.

“If she was not wearing a seatbelt, it would have most certainly been a different story. I saw photos of the damaged car, and it was a complete wreck. Angela will not be competing on November 24. We are all blessed and relieved that Angela will make a full recovery.”

Lee and Yamaguchi had met before in May of 2016, where Lee won the inaugural ONE Championship women’s atomweight title. She has since defended it twice.

The Immortal Pursuit fight card also features ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren in his retirement bout against lightweight titleholder Shinya Aoki. With the loss of the Lee vs. Yamaguchi bout, it is likely that Askren vs. Aoki would take the top slot at Singapore Indoor Stadium. 

As of the time of publication, ONE Championship officials had not confirmed a new main event or whether a replacement would be sought to try and keep Yamaguchi on the fight card.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA