Canelo vs. Golovkin Ends in a Draw; Teddy Atlas Cites Boxing’s Corruption

While Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor was an admitted spectacle, Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin was supposed to be the fight that determined boxing’s true supremacy.

Alvarez and Golovkin are each at the top of their respective games and competing at the pinnacle of boxing. Their fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night was supposed to determine which was boxing’s new ruler.

By most accounts, it was a solid fight with each fighter having his moments, but with Golovkin generally considered to have gotten the better of Alvarez over the course of 12 rounds. He was the clear winner; boxing’s new supreme leader.

Only it didn’t quite pan out that way.

While nearly everyone else saw Golovkin as the clear winner, the Nevada State Athletic Commission judges did not.

One judge had the fight 115-113 for Golovkin. Perhaps that judge was the only one not on mind-altering medication on Saturday night.

Of the other two judges, one scored it 114-114, a draw; suspect, but not unreasonable.

The third, inexplicably, had it as a near white-wash for Alvarez, scoring the fight 118-110 in his favor.

Most coherent onlookers would be left, at minimum, scratching their collective heads, but there is a simple answer as to why the Canelo vs. Golovkin scoring was so off the wall: corruption.

That is not simply something pulled out of the ether, that opinion is coming from one of boxing’s most respected pundits, ESPN analyst Teddy Atlas. He is not a man to mince words and he didn’t do so following Canelo vs. Golovkin.

His immediate reaction to the outcome?

“Corruption in boxing. Follow the money. And no one else is gonna say that in boxing. And some people are gonna be very upset. I don’t care. I don’t care if they’re upset… Boxing doesn’t honor the things that should be honored. It honors money, control, power. And there’s certain power brokers in boxing, certain promoters, and they have the power.”

