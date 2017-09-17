                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredLuke Rockhold Punishes David Branch into Submission, Sends Warning to GSP

UFC Rockhold vs Branch Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredMichael Bisping: ‘I’ll Drink a Six Pack and Knock Georges St-Pierre Out’

Jon Jones

featuredJon Jones Breaks His Silence: ‘I Would Never Do Steroids’

Canelo vs. Golovkin Ends in a Draw; Teddy Atlas Cites Boxing’s Corruption

September 17, 2017
NoNo Comments

Gennady Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez - HBO BoxingWhile Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor was an admitted spectacle, Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin was supposed to be the fight that determined boxing’s true supremacy. 

Alvarez and Golovkin are each at the top of their respective games and competing at the pinnacle of boxing. Their fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night was supposed to determine which was boxing’s new ruler. 

By most accounts, it was a solid fight with each fighter having his moments, but with Golovkin generally considered to have gotten the better of Alvarez over the course of 12 rounds. He was the clear winner; boxing’s new supreme leader.

Only it didn’t quite pan out that way. 

While nearly everyone else saw Golovkin as the clear winner, the Nevada State Athletic Commission judges did not.

One judge had the fight 115-113 for Golovkin. Perhaps that judge was the only one not on mind-altering medication on Saturday night.

Of the other two judges, one scored it 114-114, a draw; suspect, but not unreasonable.

The third, inexplicably, had it as a near white-wash for Alvarez, scoring the fight 118-110 in his favor. 

Most coherent onlookers would be left, at minimum, scratching their collective heads, but there is a simple answer as to why the Canelo vs. Golovkin scoring was so off the wall: corruption.

TRENDING > Dana White Didn’t Stoop to Oscar De La Hoya’s Derogatory Level for Canelo vs. Golovkin

That is not simply something pulled out of the ether, that opinion is coming from one of boxing’s most respected pundits, ESPN analyst Teddy Atlas. He is not a man to mince words and he didn’t do so following Canelo vs. Golovkin.

His immediate reaction to the outcome?

“Corruption in boxing. Follow the money. And no one else is gonna say that in boxing. And some people are gonna be very upset. I don’t care. I don’t care if they’re upset… Boxing doesn’t honor the things that should be honored. It honors money, control, power. And there’s certain power brokers in boxing, certain promoters, and they have the power.”

(Video courtesy of ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

(Photo courtesy of HBO Boxing)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA
Define your site bottom menu