Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin Weigh-in Video

September 16, 2017
(Video courtesy of HBOBoxing | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Watch a recap of the Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s middleweight championship bout. Canelo vs. Golovkin takes place Saturday, Sept. 16 live at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on HBO Pay-Per-View, available on MMAWeekly.com.

Middleweight supremacy, elevation to the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, and a slew of championship belts will be on the line on September 16th when Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) takes on Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) in a 12-round fight, with Canelo defending his Ring Magazine and Lineal titles and challenging for the WBA and IBF championships.

Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs), of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, is again holding camp with renowned trainer Eddy Reynoso. The 27-year-old phenom is coming off a dominant victory over fellow countryman Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in May and is on a seven-bout winning streak that has reinforced his elite standing in the middleweight ranks. His drawing power as the sport’s top pay-per-view attraction has been demonstrated both at the box office and in pay-per-view performance.

Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs), from Karaganda, Kazakhstan, now living in Los Angeles, is training with the acclaimed Abel Sanchez. The undefeated 35-year-old has compiled an extraordinary knockout-to-win ratio of 89%, while only three of his fights have gone past the eighth round and only one has lasted the full 12 rounds. Golovkin’s dramatic ring style has transformed him into one of the sport’s brightest stars in a few short years and he has sold out arenas from New York to California.

