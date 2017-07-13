Cameron Miller Looking for a Finish at Legacy Fighting Alliance 16

There is not much more bantamweight prospect Cameron Miller could have done better over the course of his first three pro bouts. In each bout, Miller has been able to finish his opponents in the first round, having spent a total of three minutes in the cage across his wins.

“I’ve been pleased so far,” Miller told MMAWeekly.com. “They’ve all been short; under a minute each so far. That just speaks to my team and the work that I put in at the gym. I’m fine with the way everything is playing out.

“I have been surprised. I expected to win every fight, but at the rate that it’s going, at this quick pace, having my third fight on national television. I’m pleased with everything so far and am excited to see what the future holds.”

While he hasn’t been able to showcase a lot of his game in his bouts due to the quick way he’s been able to finish off his opponents, Miller does believe he’s grown a lot over the course of his pro career.

“I started off with Jiu-Jitsu my first two years, then from there I did boxing and won Golden Gloves, and then I did Muay Thai – but what’s improved the most has been my wrestling,” said Miller. “I lost my first amateur fight because I couldn’t wrestle, I couldn’t keep up with it, so that’s been my major improvement the last three years.”

This Friday in Dallas, Texas, Miller (3-0) returns to Legacy Fighting Alliance for his second bout with the promotion when he takes on Brandon Lewis (3-0) in a main card 135-pound bout.

“He’s got experience,” Miller said of Lewis. “He had a lot of amateur fights. But I feel he’s still a little too green for me. He’s undefeated and is a prospect right now, but I am too.

“I really believe in my team. For me to get the job done, I have to go in there and fight my fight. I’m looking for the finish. I see myself putting him away within the first two rounds for sure. That’s my game plan. I won’t force anything, but with my style I believe I’ll be able to find an opening and do my thing.”

Just a few years into his pro career, Miller is not making any grandiose plans at the moment. He just wants to take every opportunity as it comes his way.

“I like to take each fight one fight a time,” said Miller. “It’s a fight at the end of the day and you never know what can happen, so I don’t overlook anybody. I’ll have this fight, and then I’ll be open for whatever happens after it.”

