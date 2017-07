Calvin Kattar Upsets Andre Fili in Octagon Debut (UFC 214 Fight Highlights)

On short notice, Calvin Kattar comes into #UFC214 and puts on an impressive show, defeating Andre Fili by decision! https://t.co/KXk9TFNMsK — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 30, 2017



(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Calvin Kattar’s Octagon debut, as he upset Andre Fili at UFC 214 on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif.

