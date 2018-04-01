Calvin Kattar Plans to ‘Shut Down’ Renato Carneiro at UFC 223

For featherweight Calvin Kattar, his January win over Shane Burgos at UFC 220 might not have been as clean as he wanted it to be, he can’t complain much about getting his first finish in nearly seven years.

Not only did Kattar pick up a third round TKO of Burgos, but he also took home Fight of the Night; which can be both a sign of a great performance or a tougher than expected fight at the same time.

“There are still some things I want to work on in the last one, but overall I can’t be too upset with it,” Kattar told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ll just take the lessons learned from that one and roll it into the next one; tighten things up and get the job done.

“I don’t know if it was harder than it should have, Shane’s a tough kid, and we have styles that will bring that out in each of us. I would prefer Knockout of the Night or performance bonuses as opposed to Fight of the Night, definitely.”

With many fighters just getting in their first bouts of the year of late, Kattar is happy to have gotten his first win of 2018 in the bag and to use it as a springboard for the rest of the year.

“I feel like I’m setting the pace early and it’s a good spin on your mentality to go in there and ride the momentum from your last one,” said Kattar.

Kattar (18-2) faces off against Renato Carneiro (11-1-1) in a 145-pound main card bout at UFC 223 on April 7 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

“With Renato coming off a loss, I think he’ll be coming in hungry off that performance, but I’m riding high off my last one, and I’m looking to build off that this one,” Kattar said.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan Rips the Win Bonus System in MMA That is ‘Stealing’ Money from Fighters

“We’re really focusing on going in and implementing our game plan and making him fight our style and shut down anything he wants to do. Things don’t always going to plan, but I’m happy with my corners and we’re ready to adjust should need be. He definitely poses a lot of problems and issues, but I feel we’ll be ready for everything he throws at me.”

As with fights, Kattar knows MMA is unpredictable at times, so he’s just going to set his mind to every opportunity the UFC gives him and go from there.

“You can’t really game plan past this one because anything can happen,” said Kattar. “Things don’t always go smooth. You can have injuries; this game is such a toss-up, whether it’s you or your opponent. I just take the mindset to focus on the task at hand, and once that match is done, we’ll see what’s ahead of us from there.”