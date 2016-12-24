Cain Velasquez ‘Unfit to Fight’ at UFC 207, Pulled from the Event

Cain Velasquez is officially out of his scheduled UFC 207 rematch against Fabrcio Werdum. The fight promotion was notified by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Saturday that Velasquez didn’t get the approval to compete.

It was rumored that the former heavyweight champion was out of the event on Thursday. Velasquez denied those reports. In interviews, he revealed an issue with his sciatic nerve and that he had already scheduled a surgical procedure to repair following the fight.

The UFC requested that Velasquez seek further clearance from his doctor before next Saturday’s pay-per-view event. The 34-year-old thought he’d get the green light to compete, but that wasn’t the case.

The fight promotion released a statement on Saturday evening confirming that Velasquez was removed from the fight card.

“Saturday afternoon, UFC was informed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission that Cain Velasquez is unfit to fight. As a result, the former two-time heavyweight champion has been removed from his Dec. 30 bout against Fabricio Werdum at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 207, which is headlined by the women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey, will proceed with 10 bouts.”

