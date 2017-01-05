Bryan Caraway Out of UFC Phoenix, John Dodson Offers to Step In

An injury has scrapped a pivotal bantamweight match-up between No. 5 ranked Bryan Caraway and No. 6 ranked Jimmie Rivera.

FoxSports.com on Wednesday reported that Caraway had suffered an undisclosed injury that forced him out of the UFC Fight Night 103 bout slated for Sunday, Jan. 15, in Phoenix. The severity of the injury was not known at the time of publication.

It’s a big hit to the fight card headlined by the return of UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn, who is scheduled to face Yair Rodriguez in a five-round featherweight headliner.

Trying to save the day, however, is John Dodson.

Having lost two of his last three fights, to Demetrious Johnson and John Lineker, Dodson is itching to get back in the Octagon, and would like the opportunity to face Jimmie Rivera.

If Dodson were to get the call, a victory over Rivera would go a long way toward erasing his recent struggles, putting the No. 10 ranked bantamweight back in the thick of things in the 135-pound division.

