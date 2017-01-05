HOT OFF THE WIRE
Brock Lesnar - UFC 200

featuredBrock Lesnar Adds USADA Suspension to Nevada Sanctions

Ronda Rousey

featuredRonda Rousey Towers Over UFC 207 Fighter Salaries

Urijah Faber and Cody Garbrandt

featuredUrijah Faber Exclusive: Cody Garbrandt is Destined to be the Greatest (video)

Amanda Nunes - UFC 207 Post

featuredAmanda Nunes: ‘That’s It for Ronda Rousey’ (UFC 207 video)

Bryan Caraway Out of UFC Phoenix, John Dodson Offers to Step In

January 5, 2017
No Comments

An injury has scrapped a pivotal bantamweight match-up between No. 5 ranked Bryan Caraway and No. 6 ranked Jimmie Rivera.

03-John Dodson vs Dillashaw TUF14_2626 750FoxSports.com on Wednesday reported that Caraway had suffered an undisclosed injury that forced him out of the UFC Fight Night 103 bout slated for Sunday, Jan. 15, in Phoenix. The severity of the injury was not known at the time of publication.

It’s a big hit to the fight card headlined by the return of UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn, who is scheduled to face Yair Rodriguez in a five-round featherweight headliner.

Trying to save the day, however, is John Dodson.

TRENDING > UFC Needs Big, Relevant Fights… How About Nate Diaz vs. Jose Aldo?

Having lost two of his last three fights, to Demetrious Johnson and John Lineker, Dodson is itching to get back in the Octagon, and would like the opportunity to face Jimmie Rivera. 

If Dodson were to get the call, a victory over Rivera would go a long way toward erasing his recent struggles, putting the No. 10 ranked bantamweight back in the thick of things in the 135-pound division.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Ronda Rousey UFC 193 scrum 5

Ronda Rousey Avoided Media ‘Because She...

Jan 05, 2017No Comments5 Views

Amanda Nunes' coach and former UFC featherweight Din Thomas believes Ronda Rousey avoided the media before UFC 207 because she was embarrassed.

Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes for UFC Belt

Is Ronda Rousey Overrated a...

UFC champ Amanda Nunes was emphatic in her response

Jan 05, 2017
Jessica Andrade

Why in the World Did Jessic...

When almost everyone is clamoring for a title shot,

Jan 05, 2017
Amanda Nunes and Dana White

What Did Amanda Nunes Say t...

UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes got very animated

Jan 05, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA