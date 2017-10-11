               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tony Ferguson UFC 216

featuredTony Ferguson Tops UFC 216 Payroll Over Demetrious Johnson’s Record-Setting Win

featuredDana White Denies Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz Trilogy in the Works

featuredTony Ferguson Wins Interim Lightweight Title at UFC 216, Unleashes on Conor McGregor

featuredDemetrious Johnson Makes History with Incredible Finish (UFC 216 Results)

Bryan Caraway Faces Luke Sanders at UFC Fight Night in Fresno

October 11, 2017
NoNo Comments

Following more than a year off due to injury, Bryan Caraway will make his long awaited return to the Octagon in Decmeber as he faces up and coming bantmaweight talent Luke Sanders at UFC Fight Night in Fresno.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news to MMAWeekly.com on Wednesday following an initial report from ESPN.

Caraway comes back with momentum after picking up wins in each of his last two bouts against Aljamain Sterling and Eddie Wineland while building on a 4-1 record overall in his last five fights.

The former “Ultimate Fighter” competitor was supposed to fight in January but a back injury knocked him out of his bout against Jimmie Rivera but he’s finally healthy and ready to resume his career.

Meanwhile, Sanders will look for his first win over a top 10 ranked opponent when he faces Caraway on Dec. 9.

Sanders is 11-1 in his career with his only loss coming by way of submission in his last bout against Iuri Alcantara. Now he’ll look to bounce back while facing a veteran contender in Caraway.

UFC Fight Night in Fresno will be headlined by a featherweight matchup as Cub Swanson takes on undefeated prospect Brian Ortega.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA