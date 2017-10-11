Bryan Caraway Faces Luke Sanders at UFC Fight Night in Fresno

Following more than a year off due to injury, Bryan Caraway will make his long awaited return to the Octagon in Decmeber as he faces up and coming bantmaweight talent Luke Sanders at UFC Fight Night in Fresno.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news to MMAWeekly.com on Wednesday following an initial report from ESPN.

Caraway comes back with momentum after picking up wins in each of his last two bouts against Aljamain Sterling and Eddie Wineland while building on a 4-1 record overall in his last five fights.

The former “Ultimate Fighter” competitor was supposed to fight in January but a back injury knocked him out of his bout against Jimmie Rivera but he’s finally healthy and ready to resume his career.

Meanwhile, Sanders will look for his first win over a top 10 ranked opponent when he faces Caraway on Dec. 9.

Sanders is 11-1 in his career with his only loss coming by way of submission in his last bout against Iuri Alcantara. Now he’ll look to bounce back while facing a veteran contender in Caraway.

UFC Fight Night in Fresno will be headlined by a featherweight matchup as Cub Swanson takes on undefeated prospect Brian Ortega.

