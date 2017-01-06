Bryan Caraway Explains Injury That Forced Him Out of UFC Phoenix Bout

Fifth-ranked bantamweight Bryan Caraway was scheduled to face sixth-ranked Jimmie Rivera at UFC Fight Night 103 in Phoenix on Jan. 15, but was forced out of the bout on Jan. 4 due to an undisclosed injury.

Caraway on Friday explained the injury that kept him from fighting Rivera and the situation surrounding being pulled from the fight card via Twitter.

I am sorry fans. I was urged to go to the doc and the doc told me I couldn’t fight. #ufcphoenix I am devastated by this news and injury. — Bryan Caraway (@BryanCaraway) January 6, 2017

@artsirNY Manager set up a doc appt after talking 2 coach & doc told me that I can’t fight. They sent MRI to UFC and they said the same. — Bryan Caraway (@BryanCaraway) January 6, 2017

@ElChapo_MMA I hurt my shoulder last fight. Then rehabbed & trained my ass off trying to come back in Oct. Training to hard & it went out. — Bryan Caraway (@BryanCaraway) January 6, 2017

Caraway apologized to Rivera for having to pull out of the scheduled bout so close to the event.

@JimmieRivera135 Hey man I truly am sorry about the injury. I tried 2 fight despite of it but the doc would not clear me. Wishing you well. — Bryan Caraway (@BryanCaraway) January 6, 2017

