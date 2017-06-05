HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDemetrious Johnson: Bullying UFC Has Failed to Market and Promote Me Appropriately

featuredUFC is Where Vitor Belfort Wants To Be

Max Holloway

featuredMax Holloway Finishes Jose Aldo To Unify Belts (UFC 212 Results)

UFC 212 Aldo vs Holloway Live Results

featuredUFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Live Results and Fight Stats

Bruno Pucci to Face Jimmy Yabo at ONE: Light of a Nation

June 5, 2017
No Comments

The ONE: Light of a Nation event has been moved forward a couple of weeks and will now be taking place on June 30 in Yangon. The fight card is starting to come together and a featherweight fight pitting Bruno Pucci against Jimmy Yabo was announced on Monday.

Pucci (4-2) is a two-time no-gi grappling world champion and BJJ black belt. The Brazilian has fought four times for ONE Championship, registering two submission wins, but being knocked out on two occasions.

His opponent Yabo (5-4-0-1) is best known for knocking Pakistani MMA pioneer Bashir Ahmed out just 21 seconds into the opening round of their bout. However, he hasn’t had much success in his other ONE Championship outings, being stopped by four separate opponents.

TRENDING > UFC is Where Vitor Belfort Wants To Be

ONE: Light of a Nation is set for the Thuwunna National Stadium in Yanyon and will be headlined by a middleweight title rematch between Aung La Nsang and Vitaly Bigdash. The card will also feature the promotional debut of undefeated Korean/American featherweight Kevin Chung.

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Related Article

Demetrious Johnson: Bullying UFC Has Failed t...

Jun 05, 20177 Comments22 Views

Quiet no more, UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson on Monday issued a lengthy statement critical of the "UFC's mistreatment and bullying."

Royce Gracie vs Kazushi Sakuraba

Kazushi Sakuraba: A Career ...

UFC and PRIDE FC legend Kazushi Sakuraba will take

Jun 05, 2017

UFC is Where Vitor Belfort ...

UFC legend Vitor Belfort fought the final fight on

Jun 05, 2017
Max Holloway UFC 212 backstage interview

Max Holloway: ‘This i...

After Max Holloway defeated Jose Aldo at UFC 212

Jun 04, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA