Bruno Pucci to Face Jimmy Yabo at ONE: Light of a Nation

The ONE: Light of a Nation event has been moved forward a couple of weeks and will now be taking place on June 30 in Yangon. The fight card is starting to come together and a featherweight fight pitting Bruno Pucci against Jimmy Yabo was announced on Monday.

Pucci (4-2) is a two-time no-gi grappling world champion and BJJ black belt. The Brazilian has fought four times for ONE Championship, registering two submission wins, but being knocked out on two occasions.

His opponent Yabo (5-4-0-1) is best known for knocking Pakistani MMA pioneer Bashir Ahmed out just 21 seconds into the opening round of their bout. However, he hasn’t had much success in his other ONE Championship outings, being stopped by four separate opponents.

ONE: Light of a Nation is set for the Thuwunna National Stadium in Yanyon and will be headlined by a middleweight title rematch between Aung La Nsang and Vitaly Bigdash. The card will also feature the promotional debut of undefeated Korean/American featherweight Kevin Chung.

