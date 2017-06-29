HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley vs Demian Maia UFC 214

featuredTyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia Marks UFC 214’s Third Title Fight

Conor McGregor UFC 205 MacLife Walk the Talk

featuredConor McGregor’s Boxing Coach: ‘I Think He’s Going to KO Floyd Mayweather’

Donald Cerrone vs Robbie Lawler

featuredInjury Forces Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone Off UFC 213

featuredHolly Holm Breaks Down McGregor vs. Mayweather: ‘Anything Can Happen In a Fight’

Bruno Pucci Embracing Unpredictability of MMA Ahead of ONE: Light of a Nation

June 29, 2017
No Comments

Bruno Pucci has never gone the distance. He’s fought six times and every single bout has ended in either a knockout or submission, more often than not inside the opening round. Things haven’t always gone the way of the Brazilian, who fights at ONE: Light of a Nation on Friday, but they’ve seldom been dull.

“That’s the fight game. What attracts people to watch MMA is that it’s unpredictable,” Pucci told MMAWeekly.com. 

His last fight was a prime example. It ended suddenly and violently with Pucci on the wrong end of a knockout and the Brazilian says moments like this are just part and parcel of being a mixed martial artist.

“There were a thousand things that I could have done. I could have knocked him out in 10 seconds as well, you never know what’s going to happen. Sometimes it goes your way sometimes it doesn’t.”

Pucci is a multiple time no-gi grappling world champion who holds a black belt in BJJ. His four career wins all came by way of a rear-naked choke and it’s clear that the ground game is his greatest strength, but the Brazilian says he’s been working to become more well rounded.

Bruno Pucci“I always review my past fights and look at what I can do better. It doesn’t matter if you’re a champion or a contender, I think it’s important to always be improving. I have been consistently training my whole game with the world champions at Evolve MMA and improving every day.”

With ONE Championship and the UFC holding cards in Singapore in quick succession, it’s been a very busy period for the fighters at Evolve MMA. Pucci feels this has given the training sessions added intensity.

“I have been training with all the world champions at Evolve. We had a lot of fighters fight on the ONE card in Singapore, so it was great training with them during their camps. It’s always a good workout when training with my teammates, such as Brodinho Issa, Rafael Dos Anjos, Amir Khan, Angela Lee, Christian Lee, and the other members of the team under coach Brian Ebersole.”

Pucci is going up against Jimmy Yabo, whose signature win was a quickfire knockout of Bashir Ahmed last year. He needed less than 30 seconds to knock out the Pakistani MMA pioneer. But Pucci, who holds a submission win over the same opponent, says he doesn’t fear the Filipino’s power.

“Yes, I saw it (the knockout), but I’m sure he saw my submission of Bashir as well. At the end of the day, it’s all about who performs on the night.”

Since signing for ONE Championship, Pucci has fought in Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Malaysia. His fight on Friday takes place at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon and he’s looking forward to visiting Myanmar for the first time.

TRENDING > Injury Forces Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone Off UFC 213

“I’ve never been to Myanmar, but I have a lot of students from there and they are friendly. From what I’ve seen it looks like a beautiful country and it’s great to have my fight there,” he said.

Getting to travel and fight is the lifestyle which Pucci signed up for when he penned a contract with ONE Championship in 2013. At the time, Myanmar was firmly in the grip of a military junta, but the country has since held democratic elections and he is excited to be fighting there for the first time.

“It’s really exciting. I’m proud to be a part of what ONE is doing in terms of spreading martial arts throughout Asia and inspiring people.”

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Related Article

Jared Vanderaa ‘Not Too Worried’ ...

Jun 29, 2017No Comments8 Views

Jared Vanderaa (5-0) makes his LFA debut against Richard Odoms (12-3) in a heavyweight championship main event on Friday in Shawnee, Okla.

Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg Excited to Face...

Cris "Cyborg" Justino will still fight for the UFC

Jun 29, 2017
Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

Dana White Says Georges St-...

Dana White intends for Georges St-Pierre to make his

Jun 29, 2017
Tyron Woodley vs Demian Maia UFC 214

Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Ma...

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will put his belt

Jun 28, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA