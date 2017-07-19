HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredSantiago Ponzinibbio Destroys Gunnar Nelson with Devastating First-Round Knockout

UFC Glasgow Live Results

featuredUFC Glasgow: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredChaos Erupts On Stage After Team Mayweather Voltrons Conor McGregor at World Tour New York

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Face Off Dana White middle

featuredDana White Steps in During Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off

Brock Lesnar UFC Return Rumors Appear to be Just That… Rumors

July 19, 2017
NoNo Comments

Though Brock Lesnar notified the UFC of his retirement from mixed martial arts competition in February of this year, rumors recently began swirling that he might be reconsidering his career options.

Those rumors, however, appear to be just that… rumors.

Lesnar had reportedly re-entered the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool, a necessary step for UFC reinstatement. Longtime MMA and pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer on Wednesday reported the news, alongside rumors that the reasoning was because Lesnar was exploring a possible UFC return.

A short time later, UFC Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky, who oversees the UFC Anti-Doping program, told MMA Junkie there is “zero truth” to those reports.

“(Lesnar) is not currently enrolled in the USADA testing pool, nor has there been any inquiry on his part to do so,” Novitzky said.

Lesnar, a former UFC heavyweight champion, hasn’t set foot in the Octagon since his fight with Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in July of 2016. Though Lesnar initially won the bout, the result was later changed to a no contest after he tested positive for Hydroxy-Clomiphene. He was later suspended for one year, retroactive to July 9, 2016, and fined $250,000.

In February of 2017, Lesnar notified the UFC that he had retired from competition, effectively removing himself from the USADA testing pool, which, per UFC Anti-Doping Policy standards, also put a freeze on his suspension, leaving him with five months to fulfill. In addition to the remaining five months worth of suspension, Lesnar, as with any retired UFC fighter, would also have to submit himself to testing for at least six months prior to returning to competition.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg Forgives Dana White for Rocky UFC Start

So there would be significant hurdles to clear before Lesnar would be allowed to get back in the Octagon if he really were intent on returning.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

Showtime to Launch Mayweather vs. McGregor Al...

Jul 19, 2017NoNo Comments15 Views

Showtime on Wednesday announced that it would soon be launching a four-part All Access series featuring Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Thiago Moises Hopes to Jump...

Thiago Moises (9-1) takes on Robert Watley (7-1) in

Jul 19, 2017

Check Out Thomas Almeida...

Check out Thomas Almeida's flying knee KO against Brad

Jul 19, 2017
Cris Cyborg and Dana White

Cris Cyborg Forgives Dana W...

Moving on with her career inside the Octagon, Cris

Jul 19, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA