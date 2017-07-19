Brock Lesnar UFC Return Rumors Appear to be Just That… Rumors

Though Brock Lesnar notified the UFC of his retirement from mixed martial arts competition in February of this year, rumors recently began swirling that he might be reconsidering his career options.

Those rumors, however, appear to be just that… rumors.

Lesnar had reportedly re-entered the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool, a necessary step for UFC reinstatement. Longtime MMA and pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer on Wednesday reported the news, alongside rumors that the reasoning was because Lesnar was exploring a possible UFC return.

A short time later, UFC Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky, who oversees the UFC Anti-Doping program, told MMA Junkie there is “zero truth” to those reports.

“(Lesnar) is not currently enrolled in the USADA testing pool, nor has there been any inquiry on his part to do so,” Novitzky said.

Lesnar, a former UFC heavyweight champion, hasn’t set foot in the Octagon since his fight with Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in July of 2016. Though Lesnar initially won the bout, the result was later changed to a no contest after he tested positive for Hydroxy-Clomiphene. He was later suspended for one year, retroactive to July 9, 2016, and fined $250,000.

In February of 2017, Lesnar notified the UFC that he had retired from competition, effectively removing himself from the USADA testing pool, which, per UFC Anti-Doping Policy standards, also put a freeze on his suspension, leaving him with five months to fulfill. In addition to the remaining five months worth of suspension, Lesnar, as with any retired UFC fighter, would also have to submit himself to testing for at least six months prior to returning to competition.

So there would be significant hurdles to clear before Lesnar would be allowed to get back in the Octagon if he really were intent on returning.

