Brock Lesnar Takes Winnipeg Jets Logo to Suplex City

Brock Lesnar tends to do whatever he wants and get away with it. He pretty much sets his own schedule with the WWE and the UFC. He does things with his body that gets him suspended for a year. And we guess he’s not washing a lot of dishes at home, either.

So when he got an invite into the Winnipeg Jets hockey locker room, he sort of acted like he always does. Like his excrement doesn’t stink and there’s no one else in the world but him.

Lesnar committed a major “sin” when he stepped on the Jets logo on the floor in the locker room. And everyone freaked out.

Cursed.

It’s apparently bad luck to step on the logo. No one does it. And now the Jets’ season is cursed.