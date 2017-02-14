Brock Lesnar Retires from UFC, Exits Drug-Testing Pool

Brock Lesnar is currently eligible to return to mixed martial arts competition in July of 2017, but don’t expect him to do anything of the sort.

Lesnar has notified the UFC of his retirement, as first reported by MMAFighting.com on Tuesday. That doesn’t mean that he couldn’t emerge from retirement at some point, but at 39 years of age, it seems unlikely.

Emerging from a nearly five-year sabbatical, Lesnar defeated Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in July of 2016. The only problem being that after having received a special waver to bypass a fourth-month drug testing availability requirement, Lesnar twice tested positive to the estrogen blocker clomiphene; once prior to the fight and once on fight night.

Lesnar was suspended for one year by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which administers the UFC’s Anti-Doping Program, as well as the Nevada Athletic Commission. The suspensions will be served concurrently, but he was also fined $250,000 by Nevada. The result of the bout with Hunt was changed to a no contest.

If Lesnar did not retire, he would remain in the USADA testing pool, as a UFC contracted fighter. His retirement, however, removes him from any such testing requirement.

The WWE Superstar has yet to publicly comment on his retirement. He remains active in the WWE, where he is scheduled to meet Bill Goldberg at professional wrestling promotion’s cornerstone event WrestleMania 33 in April.

