Brock Lesnar Responds to Potential Super Fight with Jon Jones

July 25, 2017
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones may have awoken a sleeping giant.

On Tuesday during a Facebook Live chat with fans, Jones was asked about his interest in a potential matchup with Lesnar, who has been attached to recent rumors about a potential return to the UFC once his current contract with WWE is completed next year.

“I would love to fight Brock Lesnar,” Jones said. “He’s a massive dude, it would be a massive draw, really big for the sport. It would be a great challenge.”

It didn’t take long for Lesnar to offer a response while also giving Jones some valuable advice as he prepares for his fight with Daniel Cormier on Saturday night at UFC 214.

“Would I fight Jon Jones? Anytime, anywhere,” Lesnar told the Associated Press. “Right now he should be worried about D.C. on Saturday night.”

The fact that Lesnar not only acknowledged Jones offer to fight him but responded by saying he would be interested as well seems to offer some validity to those rumors that he was contemplating a comeback to fighting.

Lesnar last competed at UFC 200 this past July where he defeated Mark Hunt in a lopsided unanimous decision but the victory was overturned when he tested positive for a banned substance that resulted in a one-year suspension.

Lesnar eventually retired from the sport to focus on his career in professional wrestling, where he remains one of the biggest draws in the WWE today.

If Lesnar is seriously considering a return to the Octagon, a showdown with Jones, who is routinely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time, would be a huge fight for the UFC and for both competitors.

Considering Lesnar and Jones’ combined drawing power, a super fight between the two of them could result in a huge pay-per-view not to mention the live gate for attendance.

First things first, Jones has to get past Cormier on Saturday night but if Lesnar is serious about pursuing a return to the UFC this could be the biggest fight possible for the former champion.

