Brock Lesnar Adds USADA Suspension to Nevada Sanctions

January 4, 2017
1 Comment

Brock Lesnar, on the heels of his agreement to accept a one-year sanction from the Nevada Athletic Commission, has received a similar punishment from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

USADA announced on Wednesday that Lesnar received a one-year sanction, pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, after testing positive for a prohibited substance on two occasions. 

Lesnar, 39, tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolite, 4-hydroxyclomiphene, following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on June 28, 2016, and an in-competition urine test conducted on July 9, 2016, at UFC 200 in Las Vegas.

Brock-Lesnar-UFC-200-Weigh-06Clomiphene is a prohibited substance in the category of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the WADA Prohibited List. 

Lesnar’s one-year period of ineligibility began on July 15, 2016, the date on which he was provisionally suspended by USADA, and is identical in length to the sanction imposed by the Nevada Athletic Commission on Dec. 15, 2016. The suspensions are served concurrently, but Lesnar’s NAC suspension was retroactive to July 9, 2016, which means his USADA suspension ends six days later. 

In addition to a one-year suspension, the Nevada commission overturned Lesnar’s victory over Mark Hunt at UFC 200 to a no-contest and fined him $250,000. 

RELATED > Brock Lesnar Back to the UFC? Dana White Doesn’t Think So

Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all UFC athletes serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping policy violation are required to remain in the USADA registered testing pool and make themselves available for testing in order to receive credit for time served under his or her sanction. Furthermore, if an athlete retires during his or her period of ineligibility, the athlete’s sanction will be tolled until such time the athlete notifies USADA of his or her return from retirement and once again makes him or herself available for no-advance-notice, out-of-competition testing.

Though Lesnar has yet to publicly comment on his suspension and whether or not he would ever consider pursuing another return to the Octagon, UFC president Dana White doubts that the WWE Superstar would entertain the idea.

  • Muaythai4life

    What are the odds Brock Lesnar subjects himself to further testing while still wrestling in the WWE? My guess is not very likely. I think that alone spells the end of Brock in MMA.

               

