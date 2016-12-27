HOT OFF THE WIRE
Brock Lesnar Back to the UFC? Dana White Doesn’t Think So

December 27, 2016
At 39 years of age, is it still possible that we might see WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar return to the Octagon? You can never say never, but UFC president Dana White doesn’t think we’ll be seeing the former UFC heavyweight champion return to mixed martial arts.

Lesnar went nearly five years between fights when he returned to fight Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in July of 2016. He initially won a decision over Hunt, but tested positive to having chlomiphene and hydroxyclomiphene in his system  in a sample collected on June 28 and again on fight night. Lesnar recently agreed to a one-year suspension retroactive to the date of the fight and a $250,000 fine

Despite being paid a disclosed purse of $2.5 million for the fight, White doesn’t think that Lesnar will ever again attempt to return to the Octagon. He would be 40 years old shortly after the time he is eligible for reinstatement. 

“I think his career is winding down, but who knows, he’s a freak of nature,” White told TMZ Sports. “I think he’s ready to ride off into the sunset.”

(Courtesy of TMZSports)

