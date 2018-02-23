Brock Lesnar ‘Always Ready’ for UFC Return, According to Manager

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 23, 2018
As Brock Lesnar‘s WWE contract nears its end, the talk of a UFC return has heated up. It could be contract negotiation tactics. It could be legitimate. Lesnar’s manager, Paul Hayman, says Lesnar will ultimately do what he wants to do.

“I think Brock Lesnar does whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. If Brock Lesnar wants to fight in UFC, Brock Lesnar will fight in UFC. If Brock Lesner wants to fight in WWE, he will fight in WWE,” Heyman told TMZ. “Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do.”

Brock Lesnar UFC 200 weighLesnar last fought at UFC 200, originally defeating Mark Hunt by unanimous decision. The result was later changed to a No Contest after Lesnar tested positive to the banned substance clomiphene. UFC 200 took place in July 2016 and Hayman says the time away from the octagon has made Lesnar better.

“The time away actually makes him better because his body gets a chance to heal. The problem with these UFC fighters, and they’re all fantastic athletes, top of the line in the entire world, is that they wear their bodies down in these training camps. All these guys that are cutting weight are just destroying their own bodies. Brock Lesnar is probably the healthiest fighter to enter UFC if he decides to do that,” he said.

Hayman wouldn’t say one way or the other if his client is planning a UFC return. If Lesnar decided to return to mixed martial arts, Hayman says that he’s ready.

“He’s always ready.”

               

