                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDominick Cruz Explains How Conor McGregor Can Beat Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather worried - Conor McGregor pointing

featuredPotential for Mayweather vs. McGregor Judging Controversy Adds Much Needed Intrigue

Dominick Cruz on Mayweather vs McGregor - Fight Society

featuredDominick Cruz’s Expert Insight on Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

featuredJunior Dos Santos Pulled from UFC 215 After Being Flagged for Anti-Doping Violation

Brian Stann Reveals He’ll No Longer Call UFC Fights

August 21, 2017
NoNo Comments

Brian Stann, at 36 years of age, is someone that makes the most of opportunities in his life. His latest opportunity will take him away from his role with the UFC and into an executive position in the world of real estate.

Stann announced on Monday that his is leaving his position as part of the UFC broadcast team. A former WEC champion and UFC contender, Stann has been calling fights for the past several years after retiring from fighting in 2013.

His career in fighting and broadcasting followed an even more impressive stint in the military. Stann served with distinction as a United States Marine. He faced combat during the Iraq War, where he earned the Silver Star, which honors personal valor.

As you can see, Stann has lived a full life. A full life often comes with sacrifice. In Stann’s case, much of that sacrifice was time with his family. His latest move is one that should allow for him to change that situation and spend more time with his wife and children. 

“I am announcing my departure from calling fights with the UFC,” Stann wrote on his Instagram account. “I have been offered an amazing leadership role with a fast growing Real Estate Firm and will be attending Northwestern (Kellogg) for my executive MBA this fall.”

Stann added that he will still be attending many mixed martial arts events and thanked his co-workers and employer, but added that it was time for him to make a move for his family.

TRENDING > Dominick Cruz Explains How Conor McGregor Can Beat Floyd Mayweather

“This move is to focus more on my family. I traveled 26 weekends last year for work, while also working a full-time job,” he explained.

“My new role as a COO will be very difficult, but still afford me my weekends with my wife and three children. Transition and change are a part of life and I am really excited to prove my worth to my new company and hopefully showcase the diverse skills military veterans and mixed martial artists possess.”

I am announcing my departure from calling fights w/ the UFC. I have been offered an amazing leadership role with a fast growing Real Estate Firm and will be attending Northwestern (Kellogg) for my executive MBA this fall. Thank you to everyone for years of support, especially the athletes and coaches whom I love deeply. I will continue to be a huge MMA supporter and attend many events. Thank you to everyone from FOX and Zuffa who helped me so much in this journey. @jon_anik you are my brother and that will never change, and I cannot tell you how important your friendship has been to me. My wife @teressa_stann who has endured so much and supported me through war, fighting, and now this transition, I love forever and thank you so much. This move is to focus more on my family. I traveled 26 weekends last year for work while also working a full time job. My new role as a COO will be very difficult but still afford me my weekends with my wife and 3 children. Transition and change are a part of life and I am really excited to prove my worth to my new company and hopefully showcase the diverse skills military veterans and mixed martial artists possess. Thank you all. – Brian

A post shared by Brian Stann (@brianstann) on

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram


               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA