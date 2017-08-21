Brian Stann Reveals He’ll No Longer Call UFC Fights

Brian Stann, at 36 years of age, is someone that makes the most of opportunities in his life. His latest opportunity will take him away from his role with the UFC and into an executive position in the world of real estate.

Stann announced on Monday that his is leaving his position as part of the UFC broadcast team. A former WEC champion and UFC contender, Stann has been calling fights for the past several years after retiring from fighting in 2013.

His career in fighting and broadcasting followed an even more impressive stint in the military. Stann served with distinction as a United States Marine. He faced combat during the Iraq War, where he earned the Silver Star, which honors personal valor.

As you can see, Stann has lived a full life. A full life often comes with sacrifice. In Stann’s case, much of that sacrifice was time with his family. His latest move is one that should allow for him to change that situation and spend more time with his wife and children.

“I am announcing my departure from calling fights with the UFC,” Stann wrote on his Instagram account. “I have been offered an amazing leadership role with a fast growing Real Estate Firm and will be attending Northwestern (Kellogg) for my executive MBA this fall.”

Stann added that he will still be attending many mixed martial arts events and thanked his co-workers and employer, but added that it was time for him to make a move for his family.

“This move is to focus more on my family. I traveled 26 weekends last year for work, while also working a full-time job,” he explained.

“My new role as a COO will be very difficult, but still afford me my weekends with my wife and three children. Transition and change are a part of life and I am really excited to prove my worth to my new company and hopefully showcase the diverse skills military veterans and mixed martial artists possess.”

