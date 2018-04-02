Brian Ortega Was (Briefly) Offered UFC 223 Fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 2, 2018
The new UFC 223 headliner is set between featherweight champion Max Holloway and top lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed UFC lightweight championship on Saturday. Top featherweight contender Brian Ortega, however, was nearly the man to take the slot vacated by Tony Ferguson.

Ferguson, the interim lightweight titleholder, was originally slated to meet Nurmagomedov for the undisputed lightweight title currently wrapped around Conor McGregor’s waist, but he had to withdraw after tearing his lateral collateral ligament. 

UFC officials wanted to keep a title fight intact and quickly shifted to their featherweight champ, Max Holloway, to see if he would step in and fight Nurmagomedov with an opportunity to become the UFC’s second simultaneous dual-division champion. 

While the UFC reached out to Holloway, there were only days to go until fight time, so they weren’t going to wait around. The promotion also reached out to Ortega, asking if he would be willing to fight Nurmagomedov.

Brian Ortega UFC 199 Post“For the record, Dana called me yesterday to see if I would step in against Khabib, since Max hadn’t responded yet. I said yes,” Ortega wrote on Twitter.

“Eventually, Max replied and Dana gave him the fight. If all goes according to plan, I’ll get my turn – at both of them.”

Ortega had already earned his shot at Holloway and the UFC featherweight title, but Ferguson’s withdrawal certainly caused a major shift in the title picture. But it could produce some interesting scenarios for the rising contender’s future. 

He will likely still get his shot at Holloway and the 145-pound belt, but considering that he was willing to step up and fight Nurmagomedov on a few days’ notice, that now opens up avenues for him to step into the lightweight division and take on the likes of the Dagestani fighter.

What could complicate things is if Holloway wins at UFC 223. If Ortega then defeats Holloway for the 145-pound belt, does they then fight again for the lightweight belt; is there an immediate rematch; what direction do they go? That, of course, is getting a little bit ahead of the situation, but there are certainly many options in the future depending upon the outcome of the UFC 223 bout between Holloway and Nurmagomedov.

               

