Brian Ortega: ‘This is My Time’ (UFC Fresno Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Brian Ortega is prepared for a war when he takes on No. 4 ranked Cub Swanson in the UFC Fight Night 123 main event in Fresno, Calif. on Saturday.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 9, for full UFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features a battle between featherweight contenders, as No. 4 ranked Cub Swanson and No. 6 ranked Brian Ortega try to make a case to be the next man to challenge champion Max Holloway for the featherweight belt.

