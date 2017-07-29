Brian Ortega Sinks a Sick Choke (UFC 214 Fight Highlights)

That’s a UFC record fourth straight third round finish by Brian Ortega! #UFC214 https://t.co/3XDwM75XBH — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 30, 2017



(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Brian Ortega’s slick finish of Renato Moicano at UFC 214 on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif.

