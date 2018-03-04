Brian Ortega Recounts Respect for Frankie Edgar and Weighs in on Title Shot

UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega is counter to nearly everything that is the norm for today’s fighter when it comes to promoting himself.

Ortega defeated former UFC champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Not only did he beat Edgar, one of the most respected fighters in the sport, he did something no other fighter has ever done, Ortega knocked Edgar out.

Did he run around the cage, screaming at Edgar’s corner, pounding his chest, calling out his next opponent? Nope. That’s not Ortega’s style.

While he does believe that he is next for UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, Ortega takes a very cerebral approach to the situation.

Hear everything Brian Ortega had to say about Frankie Edgar and his own fighting future at the UFC 222 Post-Fight Press Conference in the above video.