HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredCris Cyborg Destroys Yana Kunitskaya and Now She’s Waiting on Amanda Nunes

UFC 222 Cyborg vs Kunitskaya Live Results

featuredUFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Jon Jones - UFC 214 post presser

featuredJon Jones Steroid Hearing Produces Stern Penalties (Video)

Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya

featuredCris Cyborg Explains Why She Decided to Save the Day and Fight at UFC 222

Brian Ortega Recounts Respect for Frankie Edgar and Weighs in on Title Shot

March 4, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega is counter to nearly everything that is the norm for today’s fighter when it comes to promoting himself.

Ortega defeated former UFC champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Not only did he beat Edgar, one of the most respected fighters in the sport, he did something no other fighter has ever done, Ortega knocked Edgar out.

Did he run around the cage, screaming at Edgar’s corner, pounding his chest, calling out his next opponent? Nope. That’s not Ortega’s style. 

While he does believe that he is next for UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, Ortega takes a very cerebral approach to the situation.

TRENDING > Dana White Confirms Conor McGregor Tried to Save UFC 222 Main Event

Hear everything Brian Ortega had to say about Frankie Edgar and his own fighting future at the UFC 222 Post-Fight Press Conference in the above video.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA