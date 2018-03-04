HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredCris Cyborg Destroys Yana Kunitskaya and Now She’s Waiting on Amanda Nunes

UFC 222 Cyborg vs Kunitskaya Live Results

featuredUFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Cris Cyborg at the official UFC 222 early weigh-in

featuredUFC 222 Weigh-in Results: Cris Cyborg Made It Look Easy; Mackenzie Dern Last to the Scale

Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya make weight at the UFC 222 official weigh-in

featuredCris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya Make Weight for UFC 222 (Video)

Brian Ortega Knocks Out Frankie Edgar (UFC 222 Results)

March 4, 2018
NoNo Comments

Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar was originally scheduled to headline UFC 222 on Saturday against champion Max Holloway but an injury formed Holloway off the fight card.  Unbeaten up and comer Brian Ortega stepped in as Holloway’s replacement and made the most of the opportunity against the veteran. 

With a title shot for the winner, Edgar and Ortega entered the octagon with a lot on the line.  It was Ortega’s highest profile fight and a chance at another title fight for Edgar.  Edgar pressured Ortega at the sound of the opening bell.  His right hand was landing.  He was mixing in leg kicks and landing shots to the body of Ortega. 

The taller Ortega worked to establish his jab and utilize his reach advantage while Edgar moved in and out of the pocket with head movement and footwork.  As Edgar closed the distance late in the opening round, Ortega landed an elbow that hurt “The Answer.”  Edgar covered up and clinched.  Ortega delivered punches as Edgar tried to survive.  “T-City” stepped back to measure his distance and unloaded an uppercut that snapped Edgar’s head back and sent him crashing to the canvas.  Ortega pounced and delivered two hammer fists before the referee stepped in to stop the action. 

RELATED > UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Full Results and Live Fight Stats

“It felt great.  This is something that I’ve always envisioned.  I’ve always seen it.  In my dreams and everything, even in my fears.  I fear myself getting knocked out, but that fear kind of makes me kind of deadly in here,” said Ortega after the biggest win of his career.  “I’m making history.  I’m just humble, and to be able to share the octagon with him is an honor.  Frankie’s a legend.”

It was an elbow that was the beginning of the end for Edgar.  It’s a technique Ortega regularly practices. 

“I knew that he was going to be in my face and pressuring me and because I have these daddy-long legs and arms I have to use my elbows because I can’t extend my arms out,” he said about the finish.  “Once I saw him weeble wobble, I was like, is this fake or is it real?  I kept pursuing it and I go, okay, he’s really rocked; I’m going to try to finish him.”

With the win, Ortega earned a title shot against Holloway and extended his unbeaten streak.  He became the first fighter to ever finish Edgar in Edgar’s 13-year fighting career.     

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA