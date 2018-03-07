Brian Ortega Considering Move to Lightweight After UFC Featherweight Title Fight

Top featherweight contender Brian Ortega earned a title shot against champion Max Holloway with his UFC 222 knockout win over former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar on March 3.

The undefeated 27-year-old made his promotional debut in July 2014 and has worked his way up the 145-pound ranks. He’s finished all of his opponents inside the octagon and has won bonuses in his last three outings.

With a title fight on the horizon, the rising star has big plans for the future. The title fight against Holloway is being targeted for this summer. If Ortega defeats “Blessed,” he’s considering moving up to the lightweight division for the right fight.

“I’ve thought about it. We need the perfect match-up as far as a fight that I can really give the fans to see. Not just a regular match. I really want to give them a war and something crazy and something big, especially if I’m going to move up a weight class,” said Ortega during an appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast.

It’s not something that Ortega thought of on the spur the moment, just to answer a question, he’s given some serious thought as to the direction of his career if he can get past Holloway.

“I’ve definitely thought about it. My goal is, if I’m successful against Max Holloway, I’m looking at some opportunities and things in the 155 division,” he said.

Conor McGregor holds the lightweight belt for now. He’s expected to be stripped of the title prior to UFC 223 on April 7. Interim champion Tony Ferguson faces unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fight card’s main event and the bout will determine the undisputed 155-pound champion.

Ortega must first get past Holloway, who is on a 12-fight winning streak. If that happens, “T-City” is eying a superfight.