Brian Ortega: A Bad Match-up for the UFC Featherweight Division

February 20, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

After watching Royce Gracie in the early days of the UFC, a young Brian Ortega tried out jiu-jitsu — and turned out to be a prodigy. Now that he’s added striking to his game, all while cultivating his unteachable resilience, Ortega may be the most exciting prospect in the UFC’s stacked featherweight division.

Recount his undefeated rise through the UFC as told by Ortega, his trainers, UFC analysts and his opponents.

Ortega faces former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 on March 3 in Las Vegas.

               

