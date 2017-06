Brian Kelleher Taps Out Iuri Alcantara (UFC 212 Fight Highlights)

WOW! An exceptional guillotine by Brian Kelleher earns a quick tap on Iuri Alcantara. #UFC212 https://t.co/A9lSF6Xa0k — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 4, 2017

Check out Brian Kelleher as he taps out Iuri Alcantara at UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

