Brett Johns Slices Through Joe Soto (TUF 26 Finale Fight Highlights)

CALF SLICER! Brett Johns pulls off an incredible submission vs. Joe Soto to kick off the #TUFFinale! https://t.co/xvnqiew1XQ — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 2, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Brett Johns stunningly quick calf-slicer submission of Joe Soto at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The fight holds the second of back-to-back events on Saturday, Dec. 2, when UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 takes place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Max Holloway puts his featherweight championship on the line in a rematch against the main he defeated in his last bout, Jose Aldo, in the UFC 218 main event.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram