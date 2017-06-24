HOT OFF THE WIRE
Johny Hendricks

featuredJohny Hendricks Misses Weight (UFC Oklahoma City Weigh-in Results)

Bellator NYC Live Results

featuredBellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva Live Results and Fight Stats

Wanderlei Silva Bellator NYC weigh-in

featuredChael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva Grudge Match Set Following Bellator NYC Weigh-in

Megan Anderson and Cris Cyborg

featuredCyborg vs. Anderson for UFC Featherweight Title After Champion Stripped

Brent Primus Ready for ‘Warfare’ Against Michael Chandler at Bellator NYC

June 24, 2017
No Comments

The start of 2017 was not a good time for Bellator lightweight Brent Primus.

Originally scheduled to face Adam Piccolotti at Bellator 172 in February, the fight was canceled, followed by another proposed match falling through, leading Primus to hit a low point.

Still, perseverance is a virtue, and for his, Primus now finds himself on the cusp of his biggest opportunity. So in the end, things were indeed darkest before the dawn.

“I went through a full fight camp and spent a lot of money on my training, my food and my coaches, and it was really crappy,” Primus told MMAWeekly.com. “If it would have happened far out from the fight it wouldn’t have been as big a deal, but it happened a couple weeks out or less, and it’s hard to go through all that and not get paid to fight.

“Right after that I got signed up with another Top 10 guy and he got injured too. I was in a really low place that time, but all things happen for a reason, and now I’m fighting in Madison Square Garden for the title, so it all worked out.”

Brent PrimusHaving been nearly a year since he had an actual fight, Primus is excited to finally show the growth in his game that he’s made since his last bout in April of 2016.

“I’ve been training with really good guys, and I feel I’ve developed a lot,” said Primus. “Honestly I don’t think anybody has seen the full potential of me. I’ve had quick fights and I feel I haven’t performed how I could. I’ve been training really hard and I feel great and it’s going to be awesome.”

Primus (7-0) gets his first shot at a major MMA championship when he takes on Michael Chandler (16-3) in a 155-pound championship bout at Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva on Saturday in New York.

“I honestly think I can finish him on the feet or submit him on the ground,” Primus said of Chandler. “At the same time, he’s a really gritty dude, and I can see it going the full 25 minutes of all-out warfare.

“I’m fighting in the biggest fight arena in the world. I’m fighting on the same card with legends that I’ve looked up for a long time. It’s definitely pushing me. I’ve trained really, really hard, and I feel ready. I can’t wait to get out there.”

TRENDING > Dana White Says Georges St-Pierre Doesn’t Want to Fight Michael Bisping

While adding a Bellator championship to his resume would be the biggest achievement of Primus’ career, he knows it’s just the start of the next challenge he has to overcome.

“I think it’s somewhat of an accomplishment, fighting for a world title, but once I get the belt, that’s when the hard work starts,” said Primus.

“Everybody wants that belt, so I think it’s really going to be crazy. But at the same time, this is a dream come true. There are a lot of people who train their butts off who don’t get this type of shot. For me, it’s great.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Johny Hendricks

Johny Hendricks Misses Weight (UFC Oklahoma C...

Jun 24, 20173 Comments44 Views

UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee is official following Saturday's weigh-in, although Johny Hendricks continued his struggle with the scale.

Triple H - Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Even WWE Wants a Piece of F...

Even WWE wants a piece of the Floyd Mayweather

Jun 24, 2017
Bellator 180 Davis vs Bader

Bellator 180 Preliminary Ca...

Watch the Bellator 180 Preliminary Card, Live and Free

Jun 24, 2017

Knockout Radio Replay from ...

Join Knockout Radio for their show from Bellator in

Jun 24, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA