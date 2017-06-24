Brent Primus Ready for ‘Warfare’ Against Michael Chandler at Bellator NYC

The start of 2017 was not a good time for Bellator lightweight Brent Primus.

Originally scheduled to face Adam Piccolotti at Bellator 172 in February, the fight was canceled, followed by another proposed match falling through, leading Primus to hit a low point.

Still, perseverance is a virtue, and for his, Primus now finds himself on the cusp of his biggest opportunity. So in the end, things were indeed darkest before the dawn.

“I went through a full fight camp and spent a lot of money on my training, my food and my coaches, and it was really crappy,” Primus told MMAWeekly.com. “If it would have happened far out from the fight it wouldn’t have been as big a deal, but it happened a couple weeks out or less, and it’s hard to go through all that and not get paid to fight.

“Right after that I got signed up with another Top 10 guy and he got injured too. I was in a really low place that time, but all things happen for a reason, and now I’m fighting in Madison Square Garden for the title, so it all worked out.”

Having been nearly a year since he had an actual fight, Primus is excited to finally show the growth in his game that he’s made since his last bout in April of 2016.

“I’ve been training with really good guys, and I feel I’ve developed a lot,” said Primus. “Honestly I don’t think anybody has seen the full potential of me. I’ve had quick fights and I feel I haven’t performed how I could. I’ve been training really hard and I feel great and it’s going to be awesome.”

Primus (7-0) gets his first shot at a major MMA championship when he takes on Michael Chandler (16-3) in a 155-pound championship bout at Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva on Saturday in New York.

“I honestly think I can finish him on the feet or submit him on the ground,” Primus said of Chandler. “At the same time, he’s a really gritty dude, and I can see it going the full 25 minutes of all-out warfare.

“I’m fighting in the biggest fight arena in the world. I’m fighting on the same card with legends that I’ve looked up for a long time. It’s definitely pushing me. I’ve trained really, really hard, and I feel ready. I can’t wait to get out there.”

While adding a Bellator championship to his resume would be the biggest achievement of Primus’ career, he knows it’s just the start of the next challenge he has to overcome.

“I think it’s somewhat of an accomplishment, fighting for a world title, but once I get the belt, that’s when the hard work starts,” said Primus.

“Everybody wants that belt, so I think it’s really going to be crazy. But at the same time, this is a dream come true. There are a lot of people who train their butts off who don’t get this type of shot. For me, it’s great.”

