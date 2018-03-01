Brendan Schaub Discusses His New Showtime Network Talk Show ‘Below the Belt’

After stepping away from competing MMA in late 2014, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub has moved on to a career in comedy and entertainment, which has seen him go from the stand-up stage to the red carpet to now his own talk show, Below the Belt, on the Showtime network.

For Schaub, making the move away from sports has been easier than most, as his new commitments keep him more than busy.

“I never think about (fighting),” Schaub told MMAWeekly.com. “I have so much going on. I’m following my passion. I have sold out shows for comedy in San Diego. I have this new TV show going on. I’m working for E! doing the Golden Globes and Oscars. I haven’t had a chance to think about fighting.

“(Fighting) was a great journey. I made some great friends. It was a great experience. It got me to where I’m at now, but it’s rare I look back. It’s very, very, rare. I thankful for the opportunity and where it’s gotten me, but I rarely look back.”

Though Schaub may have left MMA behind, that doesn’t mean he has gotten away from it completely, as people he often meet want to discuss fighting and little else.

“The other night I was doing a show, headlining my first time at The Comedy Store in the Belly Room, and Dave Chappelle came in the back and asked if I’d go on after him,” said Schaub. “We started about fighting, and all I wanted to talk about was comedy.

“I wanted him to give me some tips and button up jokes, but all he wanted to talk about was fighting and the nerves of it and some of that, so (having a previous career in MMA) can backfire a little bit.”

Schaub will also cross paths with sports on his upcoming series, Below the Belt, which premiered on February 28 on Showtime’s digital platforms, and then on the company’s TV network. But while sports play a role in the series, it isn’t exactly approached from a purely athletic angle.

“I’m still a huge MMA fan and boxing fan, but there are really no shows that I tune in to all the time or can’t wait to see,” Schaub said. “What if somebody took the late night approach and gone outside the box. I just made it about what I wish reporters would ask or what would be a TV show that would be fun to come on.

“You’ll get a bit of the late night comedy vibe going on mixed with the biggest names in fighting and entertainment. I’m a fan first. I thought about I would want to see and would be fun to do and what they’d want to see. This is for the fans and I’m one of them.”

And while it’s a big part of his early 2018, Below the Belt is just one of many projects that Schaub will be undertaking this year.

“I’m working the Oscars for E! on the red carpet and the after party show,” said Schaub. “This is my third time with them. I did the Golden Globes and Grammys with them. Then I have my comedy tour, Stay in Your Lane, and I have a bunch of comedy dates coming up. I’m all over.”