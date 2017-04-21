Brandon Royval Ready to ‘Shock’ Nick Urso at LFA 10

While, overall, he’s happy with his performance in his win against Rakan Adwan at LFA 5 in his first bout of 2017, flyweight prospect Brandon Royval does admit there were some things he would have liked to have done better.

En route to picking up his first-round submission against Adwan, Royval feels he shouldn’t have been in the position to have to use a submission in the first place.

“I feel mad that I got taken down” Royval told MMAWeekly.com. “I expected for me to kind of defend the takedown a little bit and create some space and pick him apart standing up.

“I don’t mind being on my back too much. I just string some submissions together. I think I had him on the defense the whole time, and I just kept it on the ground until I found something.”

After spending a lot of time of late focusing on his stand-up, Royval feels he’s begun to return to his roots of grappling as his wrestling game has continued to develop.

“I think I’m kind of easing back into my old ways,” said Royval. “When I started as an amateur I went out to out-strike my opponents, but if they took me down, that’s the poison they get submitted in.

“I’ve learned to defend the takedowns, and not that I’m comfortable in my wrestling; it’s helped me develop and become well-rounded.”

Coming off of back-to-back victories, Royval (5-2) will seek to further his winning streak when he returns to the LFA on Friday in Pueblo, Colo., to take on veteran Nick Urso (9-3) in a main card 125-pound bout.

TRENDING > Dana White: ‘Demetrious Johnson Could Be the GOAT’

“I think I’m going to catch Nick a little off guard,” Royval said. “I have no reason to believe this fight will be any different than any of my other fights.

“I think I’m going to beat him everywhere and shock him. If he wants to strike with my I guarantee he’ll be shooting by the second minute. And I’ll just work my submissions like every other fight.”

Should Royval create a career-high winning streak with a win on April 21, he will then set his sights on a bout that could further move him up the LFA ladder and perhaps beyond.

“I want to beat Nick Urso and then hopefully get somebody in the Top 20 and then either get a title fight or get called up (to the UFC),” said Royval. “I want whatever will get me to that next step.

“I have not impressed myself in the cage yet, and I can’t wait to show what I can really do and show my true colors.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram