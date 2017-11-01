Brandon Moreno Faces No Punishment After Being Flagged by USADA

Brandon Moreno can breathe a sigh of relief.

The former “Ultimate Fighter” competitor turned top 10 ranked bantamweight will face no punishment after he was flagged by USADA for a potential doping violation.

USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) officials confirmed on Wednesday that Moreno had tested positive for a banned substance following his last fight against Sergio Pettis on Aug. 6.

It was later discovered that Moreno tested positive for clenbuterol from the urine sample he provided but USADA eventually found out that he was the victim of tainted meat that was served in Mexico rather than purposefully ingesting the illegal substance.

“Consistent with numerous prior reported cases globally, the issue of illicit administration of clenbuterol to animals destined for food production can result in, under specific conditions, a positive sample from an athlete,” USADA officials wrote on Wednesday. “Both USADA and WADA have issued specific warnings about this problem in China and Mexico.

“Moreover, due to strict regulatory and meat certification practices, USADA is not aware of any instances in which an athlete’s sample tested positive for clenbuterol after consumption of meat produced in the U.S.”

USADA officials stated that a thorough investigation was conducted into Moreno’s dietary habits as well as the laboratory reports that showed a very low concentration of the illegal substance in the sample he provided.

“USADA concluded that the presence of clenbuterol in the athlete’s sample very likely resulted from clenbuterol contaminated meat consumed in Mexico,” USADA officials stated. “USADA’s investigation also took into consideration the negative results for samples collected from Moreno both before and after his positive test.

“As a result, Moreno will not face a period of ineligibility for his positive test.”

Based on USADA’s findings, Moreno will be eligible to resume his career immediately with no penalty whatsoever being assessed against the up and coming bantamweight star.

