HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor Grand Arrival scrum

featuredDana White Claims Warrant is Out for Conor McGregor After ‘Most Disgusting’ Incident in UFC History

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor And His Team Go on Rampage During Arrival at UFC 223 Media Day

Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov Believes Conor McGregor is Inevitable, but Wants to Fight GSP

Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 217 weigh

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk: Rematch with Rose Namajunas ‘Bigger Than 14 Years of My Fighting Career’

Brandon Moreno: ‘Conor McGregor Needs to Go to Jail’ (Eye Witness Account)

April 5, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC 223 fighter Brandon Moreno, who is slated to fight Ray Borg in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday, believes that Conor McGregor’s rampage following Thursday’s UFC 223 Media Day should land the UFC lightweight champion in jail. 

Though UFC president Dana White on Thursday said that a warrant for McGregor’s arrest had been issued, the New York Police Department told MMAWeekly.com that they were actively seeking to speak with McGregor and others involved in the incident, but had not yet issued any arrest warrants.

“What happened here today is Conor and approximately 20 guys were let in through the doors by TheMacLife.com guys, who were credentialed here,” White explained. “They opened the doors for them, through an entrance, they stormed the building, got down to the loading docks where the fighters were getting onto the buses and started to attack the buses. Throwing trash cans and dollies and things like that.

Broke one of the windows and cut Michael Chiesa really bad. He cut his head, he cut his face. Rose Namajunas apparently was almost hit, she’s super upset right now and basically left and walked back to the hotel. Hurt one of our employees, broke one of our employees’ knuckles and other injuries. Obviously everybody’s shaken up when 30 thug storm [an arena]. These guys are all cutting weight and getting ready for a fight.”

Namajunas’ camp told MMAWeekly.com that she was uninjured in the incident, just shaken up a bit at a near miss, but intended to remain in her fight. Chiesa’s status is a little bit more questionable. He was transported to a local hospital to get checked out, but reportedly was going to try to continue cutting weight and remain in his fight with Anthony Pettis, pending athletic commission clearance.

Artem Lobov, a Conor McGregor teammate, was pulled from his UFC 223 Early Prelims featured bout with Alex Caceres by UFC president Dana White after he was identified as having taken part alongside McGregor in the melee.

TRENDING > New York Police Looking to Question Conor McGregor But No Arrest Warrant Issued

Regardless of the status of the UFC 223 fight card and its participants, Moreno believes that McGregor has gone too far with this latest transgression and deserves to be arrested. He and his coach saw much of what happened, and Moreno doesn’t think this was something that should be glossed over.

“You can’t do this because, well, listen, about Michael Chiesa, he need to go to the police,” said Moreno. “(McGregor) need to go to jail.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA