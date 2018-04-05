Brandon Moreno: ‘Conor McGregor Needs to Go to Jail’ (Eye Witness Account)

UFC 223 fighter Brandon Moreno, who is slated to fight Ray Borg in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday, believes that Conor McGregor’s rampage following Thursday’s UFC 223 Media Day should land the UFC lightweight champion in jail.

Though UFC president Dana White on Thursday said that a warrant for McGregor’s arrest had been issued, the New York Police Department told MMAWeekly.com that they were actively seeking to speak with McGregor and others involved in the incident, but had not yet issued any arrest warrants.

“What happened here today is Conor and approximately 20 guys were let in through the doors by TheMacLife.com guys, who were credentialed here,” White explained. “They opened the doors for them, through an entrance, they stormed the building, got down to the loading docks where the fighters were getting onto the buses and started to attack the buses. Throwing trash cans and dollies and things like that.

“Broke one of the windows and cut Michael Chiesa really bad. He cut his head, he cut his face. Rose Namajunas apparently was almost hit, she’s super upset right now and basically left and walked back to the hotel. Hurt one of our employees, broke one of our employees’ knuckles and other injuries. Obviously everybody’s shaken up when 30 thug storm [an arena]. These guys are all cutting weight and getting ready for a fight.”

Namajunas’ camp told MMAWeekly.com that she was uninjured in the incident, just shaken up a bit at a near miss, but intended to remain in her fight. Chiesa’s status is a little bit more questionable. He was transported to a local hospital to get checked out, but reportedly was going to try to continue cutting weight and remain in his fight with Anthony Pettis, pending athletic commission clearance.

Artem Lobov, a Conor McGregor teammate, was pulled from his UFC 223 Early Prelims featured bout with Alex Caceres by UFC president Dana White after he was identified as having taken part alongside McGregor in the melee.

Regardless of the status of the UFC 223 fight card and its participants, Moreno believes that McGregor has gone too far with this latest transgression and deserves to be arrested. He and his coach saw much of what happened, and Moreno doesn’t think this was something that should be glossed over.

“You can’t do this because, well, listen, about Michael Chiesa, he need to go to the police,” said Moreno. “(McGregor) need to go to jail.”