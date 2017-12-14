Brandon Girtz Says Bellator 190 Performance Showed What He Can Do Any Given Night

After three straight losses, lightweight Brandon Girtz was more than happy to get a change of scenery and take his first fight outside the United States at Bellator 190 on Dec. 9 in Florence, Italy.

Girtz was able to make the most of the trip, personally and professionally, and picked up a first-round TKO of Luka Jelcic in the Bellator 190 co-main event.

“It was a pretty unreal experience,” Girtz told MMAWeekly.com. “It was pretty different from the other fights. A little bit was the same, but I changed my gears and took the whole event as an adventure really.

“Going in there, how it went down, was as how I envisioned it. It’s about as good of a performance as I can have. I’m an explosive fighter. I feel that performance right there shows what I can do on any given night.”

Though he had lost three bouts in a row heading into the fight with Jelcic, Girtz wasn’t feeling any pressure going in, as he just focuses on the fight in front of him.

“Like I tell everybody all the time throughout my career, your next fight is always your biggest fight,” said Girtz. “There’s always something new on the line. (For example) I win this fight, and this guy is next, or I win this fight and a title shot is next. The next fight, I feel as a fighter, you always have to approach it as your biggest fight.”

When Girtz returns to action in 2018, he will continue to take things one fight at a time, though he does want to face the best possibly opposition he can in the lightweight ranks.

“You never know what’s going to come after (each fight),” Girtz said. “It’s hard to plan for that, especially in the fight world where anything can go down. After any fight, who knows where I’ll be at in the division, so I just look at it fight by fight for now.

“I want the tough fights. I want the top people. That’s what I’ve always told them. I would like to fight a bigger name in the organization, or if they’re signing somebody new, I’d like to welcome them to Bellator.”

