Brandon Davis Earns UFC Contract for Epic Fight with Austin Arnet (Full Fight Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Brandon Davis Secured a UFC contract with a win over Austin Arnett in what many consider to be the best fight ever on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

During Week 4, Davis was one of the fighters that earned the nod from the UFC president to join the promotion’s roster.

TRENDING > Could the NFL Kneeling Conundrum Spill Over into the UFC?

The Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series is expected to continue in the future, although details have not yet been released.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram