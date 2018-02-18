Brandon Davis Earns Bloody Decision at UFC Austin (Fight Highlights)

Brandon Davis has now won 8 of his last 9 with the win over Steven Peterson! #UFCAustin https://t.co/jLHx1jemqW — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 19, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Brandon Davis’ decision victory over Steven Peterson at UFC Fight Night 126 on Sunday in Austin, Texas.

Keeping with a stacked scheduled, the UFC heads to Orlando, Fla., next Saturday. Fast-rising featherweight talent Josh Emmett faces the toughest test of his career, when he meets fan-favorite Jeremy Stephens in the UFC on FOX 28 main event.

RELATED: