HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg and Dana White

featuredCris Cyborg Rejects Dana White’s Proposal That She Fight Amanda Nunes Next

featuredDana White Hints at UFC Stripping Conor McGregor of His Title

Cris Cyborg UFC 214

featuredDana White: Cris Cyborg Will Face Amanda Nunes Next

Rafael dos Anjos

featured2017 Comeback Fighter of the Year: Rafael dos Anjos

Brad Tavares Offers to Serve as Michael Bisping’s Final Opponent

January 7, 2018
NoNo Comments

Brad Tavares would like nothing more than to be Michael Bisping’s final opponent.

The veteran middleweight contender took to Twitter this weekend to ask for a fight against Bisping as he’s stated numerous times that he plans to compete one more time — hopefully at the UFC Fight Night card in London in March — before calling it a career.

In the most respectful way possible, Tavares threw his hat into the ring to serve as Bisping’s opponent in what would ultimately be the last bout of his legendary career. 

“What’s up Bisping, I know you’re looking for a fight in England. Respectfully, I would like to share the Octagon with you, and show the English fans how Hawaiians get down!” Tavares wrote on Twitter.

Funny enough this isn’t the first time Tavares has asked to face Bisping.

Back in 2014 after both had suffered setbacks, Tavares asked for the fight against Bisping, who seemed more than willing to accept the challenge although the matchup never came together.

Now Tavares hopes to finally get his chance to square off with Bisping in the Octagon before sending the former middleweight champion off to retirement. 

 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA