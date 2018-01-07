Brad Tavares Offers to Serve as Michael Bisping’s Final Opponent

Brad Tavares would like nothing more than to be Michael Bisping’s final opponent.

The veteran middleweight contender took to Twitter this weekend to ask for a fight against Bisping as he’s stated numerous times that he plans to compete one more time — hopefully at the UFC Fight Night card in London in March — before calling it a career.

In the most respectful way possible, Tavares threw his hat into the ring to serve as Bisping’s opponent in what would ultimately be the last bout of his legendary career.

“What’s up Bisping, I know you’re looking for a fight in England. Respectfully, I would like to share the Octagon with you, and show the English fans how Hawaiians get down!” Tavares wrote on Twitter.

What's up @bisping I know you're looking for a fight in England. Respectfully, I would like to share the octagon with you, and show the English fans how Hawaiians get down!!! @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @ufc — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) January 5, 2018

Funny enough this isn’t the first time Tavares has asked to face Bisping.

Back in 2014 after both had suffered setbacks, Tavares asked for the fight against Bisping, who seemed more than willing to accept the challenge although the matchup never came together.

Now Tavares hopes to finally get his chance to square off with Bisping in the Octagon before sending the former middleweight champion off to retirement.